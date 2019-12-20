(ADVENTIST REVIEW) They found it back in 2010, a cylinder-shaped stone object partially immersed in the earth of an early temple site in Jordan. Washed with water, its mysteries would shed light on an epic biblical battle and reveal a very rare discovery — the possibly earliest known written mention of the name “Hebrews.”

La Sierra University professor and archaeologist Chang-ho Ji, along with several La Sierra students, found the pedestal-like cylindrical altar in the ruins of a 3,000-year-old Iron Age temple at Khirbut Ataruz, which Ji discovered in 2000. Ten years later, the temple grabbed international media attention as the largest such structure in the Levant. The temple ruins produced hundreds of artifacts, including the carved pedestal altar that is nearly 20 inches (50 cm) high and more than seven inches (18 cm) in diameter and which bears two inscriptions in Moabite language and early Moabite script.

