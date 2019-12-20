Lest anyone be in any doubt about Iran’s continued hostile feelings towards “great satan” America, a spokesman on Friday called U.S. foreign policy “delusional” and its chief diplomat a “loudspeaker for bullying, deceit and disdain.”

The diplomatic attack came barely 24-hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new measures against two Iranian judges, saying Washington would also restrict visas for Iranian officials.

“They will not achieve anything this way,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement seen by the domestic MEHR newsagency. “They have shown nothing to America’s people and the world other than an inefficient, delusional, static and bullying foreign policy.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has already ended the vast majority of new visas for Iranians.

Washington also reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran’s oil and banking sectors after withdrawing from the Obama-negotiated 2015 nuclear deal last year and imposing a strategy of “maximum pressure”.

Pompeo said the new measures were “for the sake of human dignity” and that the United States stands with the Iranian people.

Mousavi shot back saying the former Central Intelligence Agency chief Pompeo was unfit to be in the “civilised field” of diplomacy.

“Foreign ministers are usually the heralds of peace, friendship, dialogue and respect while Mr. Pompeo is a loudspeaker for bullying, deceit and disdain,” he said.

Iran has long made diplomatic attacks on the U.S. and called its very continued existence into question.

As Breitbart News reported in June, the U.S. was warned it would be hit with “unimaginable reciprocal blows” if any attack is made on Iran.

The month before that, the entire U.S. military was branded a “terrorist organization” in response to the Trump administration’s decision to label the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terror organization.

More recently Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United States is a failure and referred to the nation, as he has for decades, as the “Great Satan” during his annual Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tehran.

“Although the powers keep trying (to undermine Iran’s power), they always face defeat,” Khamenei said of the United States, according to Iran’s state-run Tasnim News Agency.

AFP contributed to this report

