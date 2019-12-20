Ivanka Trump, senior White House adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump, on Friday said that her father has been “energized” by the House vote to impeach him.

“He’s energized, as are 63 million plus voters who elected him to office,” Ivanka Trump said in an interview set to air later this month on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” according to The Hill.

“This is historic, as you note,” she added. “And in many ways, including the fact that it is the first purely partisan impeachment.”

The House passed two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, over his attempt to push Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination. Trump was attending a campaign rally in Michigan when the vote was held.

“He said it didn’t even feel like he was being impeached,” Ivanka Trump said. “I think he sees it for what it is, which is really just raw, partisan politics.”

She declined to speculate as to whether the Senate should hear testimony from witnesses, saying she would “leave that to the lawyers.”