Leftists who have long cited J.K. Rowling’s young adult fantasy series, “Harry Potter,” as their inspiration for turning progressive may have to find a new hero. Rowling is now “canceled” after coming out in support of Maya Forstater, a researcher fired from the Centre for Global Development after “tweeting that a person cannot change their biological sex,” according to Variety Magazine.

Rowling’s own tweet wasn’t particularly specific, and simply noted employees shouldn’t be forced out of their jobs for saying “sex is real,” but by adding the “#IStandWithMaya” hashtag, she apparently triggered her legions of leftist fans, resulting in a wave of social media scorn labeling Rowling a “transphobe” and a “TERF” — a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

“Dress however you please,” the “Harry Potter” author said. “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Forstater’s original tweet was, of course, an affront to progressives and trans activists who claim that gender is a social construct rather than a biological reality, and that the idea of a “gender binary” is outdated. Although transgender individuals can change their outward appearance to that of the opposite gender, they cannot then call themselves women because, genetically, they will always remain male.

“What I am so surprised at is that smart people who I admire, who are absolutely pro-science in other areas, and champion human rights & womens rights are tying themselves in knots to avoid saying the truth that men cannot change into women (because that might hurt mens feelings),” Forstater said on social media.

Forstater was immediately canned from her job at CGD. She eventually sued the organization claiming that CGD violated her right to free speech by punishing her for her personal opinions. A UK judge disagreed and upheld her termination, claiming that Forstater’s “absolutist” views on the subject of gender were actually violent, and her decision to disregard the wishes of transgender individuals by referring to them as members of their chosen sex “violates their dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”

Even “paying due regard to the qualified right to freedom of expression, people cannot expect to be protected if their core belief involves violating others’ dignity” read the shocking decision.

Rowling’s support for Forstater set off an unbelievable firestorm. The Human Rights Campaign lashed out first, taking the progressive paragon Rowling to task for refusing to admit that “trans women are women” and “trans men are men.”

Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 19, 2019

The president of HRC, Alphonso David, even took the time to personally reprimand Rowling for her “fundamentalism” and backwards thinking.

“.@jk_rowling says she’s opposed to fundamentalism in any form, but she’s promoting a harmful fundamentalism that endangers the LGBTQ community — particularly transgender youth. She should apologize,” David wrote.

Rowling’s fans, who have long heralded Rowling and her character, Harry Potter, as icons of “resistance” and frequently compare Potter’s years-long battle against the evil wizard, Lord Voldemort, to their own crusade to oust President Donald Trump (a metaphor that Rowling herself has often encouraged), decided that the author was, in a word, “canceled.”

The triggered Potter fans were “betrayed,” called Rowling a “bigot” and a “reactionary centrist.” Other’s simply expressed their “extreme sadness.”

Hi guys! I just wanted to let you know that my entire comic is a response to feeling betrayed by JK Rowling and if you also feel that way, I welcome you into my arms. She has said some truly bad shit in the past, and her recent transmisogyny is disgusting. — Principles of Magic (@pomwebcomic) December 20, 2019

hi. breaking my hiatus real quick just to say: fuck what your childhood heroes say. trans people are real. trans people deserve to be protected, recognized, supported, and loved. if that infringes on your idea of feminism, you’re not actually a feminist at all. you’re a bigot. — casey mcchristmas 🎄☃️✨ (@casey_mcquiston) December 19, 2019

I grew up as a trans child reading your books as an escape. I would often pick out names from characters to give to myself, before I ever felt comfortable in who I was. This decision, to support people that hate me, and want to do me harm. It brings me to tears… Why. Why? — Lily is entering unprecedented levels of lethargy (@notafootstool) December 19, 2019

Celebrities who “liked” Rowling’s tweet were even forced to apologize for being insufficiently woke after being “informed” by social media as to Rowling’s “problematic”-ness. Even “Star Wars’” Mark Hamill had to issue a groveling “I’m sorry.”

This isn’t the first time Rowling has run afoul of progressive leftists. She’s been labeled a “TERF” before — a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” — because of comments she made in support for women’s rights, which “TERFs” believe are threatened by the trans movement, which posits that even men can be women if they so desire. Feminism, they posit, fought to even the playing field for women who are at a disadvantage because of institutionalized sexism, Patriarchy, and rampant, gender-based discrimination. By allowing men to be women — especially to compete as women — and to claim gender is now a “social construct” that simply doesn’t exist erases the achievements of feminism altogether.