Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke Nicholson shared a brief update about his grandfather, who is rarely seen in public these days, in an interview on Tuesday.

Legendary actor Jack Nicholson, 82, has been living life out of the public eye for the past several years. His last acting job was in the 2010 movie “How Do You Know” with Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson.

Audiences have also noticed that Nicholson has been frequenting fewer Los Angeles Lakers games than he used to. In 2019, he was photographed at just three games, wearing his traditional all-black outfit and red-tinted glasses.

Typically a staple attendee inside the Staples Center, fans have wondered if Nicholson’s rare basketball appearances have been by choice or forced by ill health.

In a 2013 interview with The Sun, Nicholson denied that his memory was declining, silencing rumors that suggested he would no longer act because he could not remember his lines.

TRENDING: Rebel Yell Rings Out as USMC Major Warns Virginians Are Close to Tipping Point

“I’m not going to work until the day I die, that’s not why I started this. I mean, I’m not driven,” Nicholson said at the time. “I was driven — but I’m not, I don’t have to be out there anymore. In fact, there’s part of me that never really liked being out there.”

Nicholson, once known for his Hollywood party lifestyle, said that his appetite for the wild and crazy life has decreased with age.

“I learnt how to function within ‘out there.’ Then you get older, you change,” the actor told The Sun. “I mean, I’m not a loner, I’m not a recluse, but I don’t need all that anymore. I don’t enjoy it, simple as that.”

But that interview was over six years ago, and since then, Nicholson has been photographed looking less healthy than usual.

An unflattering photo of Nicholson at a Laker’s game with his son Ray in January caught people’s attention, leading to rumors that the actor’s health was in decline.

these pictures of jack nicholson eating fries at a lakers game have momentarily made me forget about the pain and suffering of existence pic.twitter.com/VJkjfbliVr — officialseanpenn (@officalseanpenn) January 23, 2019

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published earlier this week, Duke Nicholson, 20, gave an update on his grandfather’s health.

Duke, who acted in the 2019 film “Us,” said that he just spent Thanksgiving Day with his grandfather at his home on Mulholland Drive.

RELATED: Christian Music Artist Gives All the Glory to God Upon Wife’s Release from Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

“It’s usually pretty small. Me, my Uncle Ray, my Aunt Lorraine, my mom,” Duke said of the holiday gathering.

As far as his grandfather’s health, Duke insists things are fine.

“He’s doing great. He’s 100 percent,” Duke said.

Duke added that he and his grandfather tend to watch sports together and talk mostly about sports — not acting.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.