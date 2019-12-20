(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A federal judge has sentenced an FBI agent who was fired for illegally accessing his neighbor’s email to spend a week in jail and serve 50 hours of community service.

Mark Tolson, 60, pleaded guilty in September to digging through the email account of Washington lobbyist Jack Burkman, who aided 22-year-old Jacob Wohl in a scheme to scuttle ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema sentenced Tolson on Friday, according to Politico.

Tolson accessed Burkman’s email account and combed through the lobbyist’s communications to head off Burkman and Wohl’s attempts to smear Mueller. Wohl had offered multiple women money to level sexual harassment allegations against Mueller, and Wohl and Burkman later claimed at a press conference that they had located a victim of harassment by Mueller.

Read the full story ›