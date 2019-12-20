Clint Eastwood’s new movie “Richard Jewell” about the wrongly accused 1996 Olympic Games bomber, got the villain all wrong, journalist and best-selling author Ron Kessler told Newsmax TV Friday.

In an interview on “Newsmax Now,” Kessler, who has 21 non-fiction books about the White House, Secret Service, FBI, and CIA, charged that the blame for the botched investigation doesn’t belong with the FBI field agents as portrayed in the movie — it lays with then-FBI Director Louis Freeh.

And he said the moral of the story is that “the FBI needs more oversight.”

“The fact is that Jewell came into the FBI office voluntarily to do an interview,” Kessler said. “And in that case there’s no requirement that a possible suspect be read his Miranda Rights.”

“But Louis Freeh, who was very [public relations] conscious — never wanted to have any criticism whatsoever — decided on his own that Jewell must be read his rights,” Kessler said.

“And because of that the case dragged on for 88 days because now … they couldn’t talk to him and find out his his version,” Kessler said.

“So the real culprit in this whole episode was Louis Freeh, who repeatedly got the FBI in trouble … always because he … was more concerned about the [public relations] than the actual law enforcement aspect,” Kessler charged.

Kessler said there are some parallels in the flawed FBI probe of the 2016 Trump campaign.

“In the Trump situation … obviously the agents were slanted … whether it was for political reasons or just to make names for themselves,” he alleged. “But in the case of Louis Freeh, almost every six months there were some fiasco.”

“So it certainly shows that the FBI needs more oversight,” he said.

“You know you can’t expect the FBI to catch everybody, but the FBI does an incredible job,” he said.

“The reason we have not been attacked in a foreign terrorist attack since 9/11 is the FBI… The agency has been totally revamped when it comes to terrorism all because of Robert Mueller. He did a fantastic job of changing the direction the FBI to make it work.”

