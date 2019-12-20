On Thursday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about the notorious abortion joke included in Michelle Wolf’s Netflix special, and how it speaks to the problem that afflicts radical egalitarian democracies. Video and partial transcript below:

Another tough feature about radical democracy, another really unfortunate feature, is that it breaks all constraints on society. It’s obviously broken our Constitutional constraints — this happens time and time again. It’s broken our legal constraints, when people feel like they can just impose their will regardless of what the framework of our country says, but it also breaks the constraints of the moral order.

Nowhere is this better exemplified than in the recent special of the alleged comedian Michelle Wolf. You’ll remember her, she was at the White House Correspondents Dinner a few years ago and she made fun of Sarah Sanders, and this was something of a controversy.

So Michelle Wolf’s got a new special on Netflix, and she decided to do a whole bit, a whole joke, about how killing her child made her feel like God. Here she is:

WOLF: You feel like you should have this sense of shame after you get an abortion. Well you can feel any way you want after you get an abortion. Get one! See how ya feel! You know how my abortion made me feel? Very powerful. You know how people say you can’t play God? I walked out of there being like, “Move over, Morgan Freeman, I am God.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That’s pretty ghastly. I think it’s pretty repugnant. Most people are so shocked by that joke because it’s so real, it’s so true.

It’s actually why it’s a pretty good joke, if not for all the suffering, if not for all the dead babies, if not for the reality of it — cause she actually killed her child — it would be a very funny joke if not for the victims.

Why would it be a funny joke? Because it’s so true. She’s right, I’m sure she did feel very powerful. The ability to snuff out innocent life makes one feel powerful, it makes one take on the — presumed to have the authority of God. Yeah, that she’s right. That’s not a good thing. That’s a very bad thing.

The impulse of radical egalitarian democracy is to make each man a god. That’s the trouble.

What is the result of that? Is the result of that a good, thriving, wonderful society where we all love each other and we’re all very nice to each other? No, the result of that is a society that is coarse, and capricious, and miserable, and murderous.

Listen to full episodes of “The Michael Knowles Show” on iTunes.



Watch “The Michael Knowles Show” on-demand!