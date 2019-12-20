A Texas mother who went missing more than a week ago has been found dead, and her newborn baby — who disappeared at the same time — was discovered alive at the same property.

What are the details?

Authorities found the body of Heidi Broussard in the trunk of a vehicle reportedly owned by her close friend, Magen Rose Fieramusca, after Child Protective Services received a tip. Broussard’s three-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, was found inside a home at the same address where the car was parked, unharmed.

Fieramusca has been arrested and held on kidnapping and evidence tampering charges. A second person, whose name has not be released, has also been taken into custody for questioning.

The Daily Mail reported that Fieramusca was Broussard’s “best friend.” The two were reportedly so close, the suspect was in attendance during the birth of Margot.

According to police, Fieramusca pretended to be pregnant at the same time as Broussard. Authorities told The Statesman “Fieramusca was secretly plotting to steal the baby throughout [Broussard’s] pregnancy,” The Mail reported.

The Statesman further reported that Broussard was strangled to death. She is survived by her 6-year-old son, Silas; three-week-old daughter, Margot; her fiancé, Shane Carey; her parents, Tammy and David Broussard; and other beloved family members and friends.

[embedded content]

What we know about Heidi Broussard



www.youtube.com



What else?

In a separate, exclusive story on Friday, The Daily Mail reported that Broussard “repeatedly tried to leave her fiancé and accused him of physically assaulting her,” according to another friend of Broussard’s, Cliff Nolte.

Nolte had reportedly encouraged Broussard to call the police on Carey after seeing photos of injuries Broussard sustained that were allegedly caused by Carey. The photos have been shared with investigators.

After Broussard and Margot went missing, Carey made impassioned pleas for their safe return, saying of his fiancé, “She is an amazing person. She has amazing support, friends behind her. She’s so personable — one of the best people I’ve ever met, so kind, and she does anything for her kids — one of the best moms.”

The Daily Mail noted: “No records of police call outs to Broussard’s home could be found and Carey has no publicly recorded convictions.” Carey has adamantly denied any involvement in the disappearance of his fiancé and baby daughter.