New York Prosecutors took down nearly 100 MS-13 gang members and associates in the largest take down of a violent street gang in New York’s history.

MS-13 is a very violent El Salvadoran gang known for brutally murdering people, kidnapping and raping women and girls, extortion and terrorizing neighborhoods.

President Trump in 2017 was outraged after two teenage girls in Suffolk County were kidnapped and brutally murdered by MS-13 gang members.

“They kidnap, they extort, they rape and they rob. They prey on children, they shouldn’t be here,” Trump said when he visited Suffolk County in July 2017. “It’s time for every member of M-S-13 to be in fear. Look over their shoulder. Look in their rear view mirror, because ICE and its partners are comin’ hard, and we’re comin’ strong.”

ABC reported:

The notorious MS-13 street gang in Suffolk County, New York, has been declared “inoperable,” law enforcement officials told ABC News. Authorities plan to announce at a Friday afternoon press conference charges against 96 MS-13 gang members and associates in what’s described as the largest take down of the violent street gang in New York State history. The two-year multi-agency investigation has thwarted seven alleged murder plots, prosecutors said. The “operation has dealt significant blow to MS-13 leadership in Long Island,” according to the media advisory sent by a spokeswoman for Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini.

