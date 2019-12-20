(BUSINESS INSIDER) The New York Times was able to track the precise movements of President Donald Trump by combining leaked location data with public information, showing the ease with which a phone’s location data can be turned into a spying tool, potentially compromising national security.

The Times said that it got the data from anonymous whistleblowers concerned about this vulnerability and a lack of regulations, and that it took only minutes to turn a massive anonymized data set — with 50 billion location “pings” from the phones of more than 12 million people in the US related to their movements in 2016 and 2017 — into specific information on Trump.

