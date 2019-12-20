Celebrity Kim Kardashian is being accused by many on social media of blackface after she revealed her newest photo shoot for a magazine cover.

Kardashian revealed photos from the shoot on Thursday on her Twitter account:

Some social media users noted that she appeared darker than usual and others flat out accused her of “cultural appropriation” and blackface.

Kardashian’s defenders pointed out that she is half Armenian and thereby already darker skinned.

The outrage was documented by an article in Cosmopolitan, which also remarked, “Kim Kardashian sparked outrage because she’s out here posing in what some say looks like blackface…again. (*sigh*) What the heck is going on?!?”

They posted tweets claiming that Kardashian was racist for posting photos where her skin tone looked slightly darker than usual.

“As you can see, Kimmy’s skin tone is looking much darker in this photo shoot than she actually is. Maybe it’s a bad case of spray tan or a bad case of Photoshop? Whatever TF it is, they can keep it!” the Cosmo article added.

Kardashian made headlines when she said her celebrity star husband Kanye West asked her to dress more modestly after his deeper conversion to his Christian faith.

A source close to Kardashian dismissed the criticism and blamed the photo lighting.

“It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image,” the source told Page Six. “There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural.”

Here’s a video about the outrage:

[embedded content]

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For New Magazine Cover



www.youtube.com

