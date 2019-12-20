Members of Congress left Washington with the impeachment of President Donald Trump literally hanging in the balance.

Whether or not the House Democrats, most of whom voted Wednesday to adopt the two articles of impeachment against Trump, had actually succeeded in impeaching the president remained questionable as one of their own witnesses, Noah Feldman, argued that they hadn’t until the articles were transmitted to the Senate.

Despite her ongoing insistence that impeachment had to be rushed for the sake of national security, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought the process to a screeching halt when, after the House voted in the affirmative, she announced that the articles would not be transmitted until she was satisfied that any trial held in the Senate would be “fair.”

The key players:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed her caucus to wear black for Wednesday’s impeachment vote in order to convey the seriousness with which the process was undertaken. She also directed Democratic members to refrain from celebrating the impeachment.

“Article One is adopted,” Pelosi declared, then gave a sharp look and unmistakable gesture at House Dems who were starting to cheer. She’d warned them beforehand not to celebrate, it was time to be solemn. The applause instantly stopped. https://t.co/1cS4Pg6lgQ via @SusanPage — Caren Bohan (@carenbohan) December 19, 2019

Washington Post reporter Rachel Bade didn’t get the memo, however, and celebrated “Merry Impeachmas” in a now-deleted tweet.

A @washingtonpost reporter declares “Merry Impeachmas” as she and four colleagues appear to celebrate with beers and spinach & artichoke dip at the Dubliner in DC Very normal … nothing to see here.https://t.co/2ctNfEPeaW — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 19, 2019

Three House Democrats voted against at least one of the two articles of impeachment. New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew, who has since switched parties, and Minnesota’s Collin Peterson voted against both articles. Freshman Maine Rep. Jared Golden voted in favor of the abuse of power charge and against the obstruction of Congress charge.

Three Democrats voted against at least one article of impeachment, while Republicans were united in support of @realDonaldTrump. The first time in U.S. history, nobody in the minority voted to impeach. The start of a trend?https://t.co/UNz5Nt44gk — William Davis (@WillDavisDC) December 19, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused the House Democrats of developing “cold feet,” but noted that it was “fine with me” if they never sent him the impeachment articles.

‘Prosecutors Appear To Have Developed Cold Feet’: Mitch McConnell Jabs At House Democrats Over Impeachment Articles https://t.co/A5ms0i0ry2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 20, 2019

The White House response:

President Trump was quick to call out the House Democrats on their reluctance to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, suggesting that they were afraid of what might come out in a trial — particularly with regard to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the whistleblower and Joe and Hunter Biden.

So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The House Democrats were unable to get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax. The Republicans have never been so united! The Dem’s case is so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The reason the Democrats don’t want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they don’t want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath, nor do they want the Whistleblower, the missing second Whistleblower, the informer, the Bidens, to testify! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The hot takes:

Jeff Van Drew, on his decision to leave the Democratic Party, quotes Ronald Reagan: “I didn’t leave my party, my party left me.”

Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew tells President @realDonaldTrump what made him leave his own party, quotes Ronald Reagan. “I didn’t leave my party, my party left me.” pic.twitter.com/8YK48FMSrw — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) December 19, 2019

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham accuses House Democrats of “buyer’s remorse,” telling Fox News anchor Bret Baier that they know their case is “falling apart.”

After the House vote, Democrats are having BUYER’s REMORSE about impeachment and don’t know what to do. They know their case is falling apart in the eyes of the American people.https://t.co/NBN0fa3awV — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 20, 2019

Nancy Pelosi, after pushing the impeachment through with no bipartisan support, asked reporters why they didn’t want to talk about anything but impeachment.

If you missed Nancy Pelosi’s Thursday press conference, then you missed the House Speaker going full “Ferris Bueller” on a room full of reporters which is definitely something everyone needs to see in this extremely trying timehttps://t.co/pezPXL0WBL pic.twitter.com/z9b8kJHqtB — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) December 19, 2019

Public response:

A CNN poll taken in the final days leading up to the House vote to adopt the two articles of impeachment indicated that public support for the process was already waning. In the last month of impeachment proceedings — which largely consisted of the public hearings — public support dropped by five percentage points.

CNN Poll: Support For Impeachment Drops 5 Points As Democrats Forge Ahead https://t.co/LPUqOdA4sR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 17, 2019

