Two days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led House Democrats to vote to impeach President Trump she invited “exactly the kind of leader the Founders feared when they included impeachment in the Constitution” to deliver the 2020 State of the Union.

“In their great wisdom, our Founders crafted a Constitution based on a system of separation of powers: three co-equal branches acting as checks on each other,” she wrote in the invitation. “To ensure that balance of powers, the Constitution calls for the president to ‘from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union.'”

The address is to be Feb. 4 in the House chamber.

NEWS: @SpeakerPelosi has invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. https://t.co/y1mScQSuyg pic.twitter.com/graf3ayhHQ — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) December 20, 2019

The Gateway Pundit recalled that last year Pelosi “was playing politics with the State of the Union address.”

“The government partially shut down and Pelosi told Trump she would be postponing the SOTU due to ‘security concerns.’ Pelosi then told Trump to give the SOTU from the Oval Office.”

The president responded, amid a budget fight prompting a partial closure of government operations, by canceling Pelosi’s world junket on tax-funded aircraft.

This year, the cloud of impeachment undoubtedly will hang over the speech.

Twitter user Carpe Donktum commented: “Breaking: Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump, the Putin corrupted Nazi dictator who is ‘exactly the kind of leader the Founders feared when they included impeachment in the Constitution’ to deliver the 2020 State of the Union address.

“Wow, it all sounds ridiculous when read aloud.”

Another Twitter user pointed out “Pelosi and the Democrats have called Trump a national security threat and a threat to our democracy so Pelosi decides to invite the president to give his State of the Union Speech.”

Phi Kerpen asked: “Will he be impeached by then, or will she still be withholding the impeachment the House voted for? The suspense!”

House Democrats passed, in a partisan vote, two articles of impeachment without specifying any crime, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Pelosi, however, has delayed formally sending the articles to the Senate, where the Constitution requires a trial.

A constitutional scholar who was called as a witness by Democrats before the House Judiciary Committee, Noah Feldman, said Thursday that the articles must be sent to the Senate for Trump to be impeached.