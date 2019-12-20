Speaker Pelosi invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the US House of Representatives,” Pelosi wrote after she shredded the Constitution with her sham impeachment.

Via Pelosi’s spox Drew Hammill:

NEWS: @SpeakerPelosi has invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. https://t.co/y1mScQSuyg pic.twitter.com/graf3ayhHQ — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) December 20, 2019

Last year, Nancy Pelosi was playing politics with the State of the Union address, which is required by the Constitution.

Last the year the government partially shut down and Pelosi told Trump she would be postponing the SOTU due to “security concerns.”

Pelosi then told Trump to give the SOTU from the Oval Office rather than the Chamber of the US House of Representatives.

This year impeachment will be fresh in the minds of lawmakers as Trump gives his annual SOTU because for Pelosi, it’s always about power.

