(Bloomberg) — House Democrats who’ve argued for months that President Donald Trump’s impeachment was a matter of urgent national interest are now being forced to defend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s delay in handing the case over to the Senate.
Pelosi’s top lieutenants, some of whom said they got no heads-up that the speaker was holding back the next step in the impeachment process, brushed aside that there was an intractable stand-off with Senate Republicans. They said the issues would be resolved by Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by early January when both chambers return to Washington from the holiday break.
“I think they’ll be sent over,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York, said Thursday. “There are points we want to make. I think it’s a good thing to hold it a while. But I don’t think we want to hold it for too long.”
The confusion and political maneuvering, which began just after the House had approved two articles of impeachment against the president, threaten to undercut the carefully crafted message by Pelosi and her caucus that the impeachment inquiry transcended the usual partisan conflicts that have paralyzed the Capitol.
The Constitution doesn’t specify how quickly the articles must be sent to the Senate, according to a Bloomberg Opinion column by Noah Feldman, a law professor at Harvard University. “An indefinite delay would pose a serious problem,” he wrote.
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wields following the House of Representatives voting on the first of two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing the president of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, inside the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 18, after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstructing Congress. With her are from left are, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters, D-Calif.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by clockwise from right, House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks in a private room just off the House floor after the House votes to impeach President Donald Trump, on Dec. 18, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
US President Donald Trump gestures during a Keep America Great Rally at Kellogg Arena Dec. 18, in Battle Creek, Michigan.
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump as the House votes at the US Capitol, on Dec. 18.
Votes of Representatives are pictured on a screen as US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump as the House votes at the US Capitol on Dec. 18.
House members vote as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands on the dais, during a vote on article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Dec. 18.
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., watches from his Senate office as the House votes on the articles of impeachment President Donald Trump, on Dec. 18.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks ahead of a vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol Hill on Dec. 18 in Washington.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks as the House of Representatives debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 18, 2019.
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) speaks ahead of a vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 18.
President Donald Trump leaves the White House for a campaign trip to Battle Creek, Mich., on Dec. 18, in Washington. Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about impeachment, on Dec. 18 on Capitol Hill.
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks ahead of a vote on two articles of impeachment on Dec. 18.
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), center, walks into the Capitol Hill on Dec. 18.
A patron watches a television screen showing footage of the hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 18.
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks during a briefing at the White House on Dec. 18 in Washington.
The sun sets over the Pennsylvania Avenue prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 18 in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., points to a poster as she speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol on Dec. 18 in Washington.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 18.
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., speaks during the articles of impeachment debate against President Trump on Dec. 18.
Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, speaks as the House of Representatives debates on Dec. 18.
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks to reporters in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol as debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump continues on Dec. 18 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) talks with reporters at the US Capitol, as the House readies for a historic vote on Dec. 18 in Washington, DC.
Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Bryan Steil, R-Wis., are seen in Cannon tunnel en route to the Capitol before procedural votes related to the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 18.
A statue of President George Washington stands in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, on Dec. 18 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
The U.S. Capitol building, center, and part of the Washington Monument, right, are seen at sunrise, on Dec. 18 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 18.
Rep. Diana Degette pounds the gavel to open the session to discuss rules ahead a vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Dec. 18.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., makes a motion for the House to adjourn as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment on Dec. 18. At left is Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., and at right is Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, of South Carolina, speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment on Dec. 18.
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calf., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment on Dec. 18 in Washington.
Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment on Dec. 18 in Washington.
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment on Dec. 18 in Washington.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, holds a press conference at the US Capitol on Dec. 17 in Washington. Democrats and Republicans closed ranks Tuesday a day ahead of the expected impeachment of US President Donald Trump, underscoring the country’s deep political divide over charges that the US leader abused his power.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks to join fellow Democrats as they prepare their impeachment case against President Trump on Dec. 17.
A letter from President Trump to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is photographed on Dec. 17 in Washington, D.C.
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., right, and ranking member Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 17 in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., left, and House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., speak during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 17 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The Capitol in Washington, D.C. is seen early on Dec. 17, as House Democrats prepare their impeachment case against President Trump.
Members of the House Rules Committee hold a hearing on the impeachment on Dec. 17.
Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA) speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing concerning the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 17.
Protesters gather outside of the Trump National Doral golf resort urging Congress to impeach President Trump on on Dec. 17 in Doral, Florida.
Journalists walk with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as he arrives back to the US Capitol on Dec. 16.
Sen. Chuck Schumer walks towards his press conference about a proposed structure for the upcoming impeachment trial.
Rep Elissa Slotkin speaks with her constituents about her decision to vote in favor of impeachment on Dec. 16 in Rochester, Michigan.
Don Woodward and his wife, Carole Zak, wait to listen to Rep. Elissa Slotkin at a town hall in Rochester, Mich.
Javier Gamboa, left, and other top aides to New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a House Democrat who plans to switch to the Republican Party, leave their office after turning in letters of resignation on Dec. 16. Van Drew has said he plans to vote this week against impeaching President Donald Trump, which puts him at odds with nearly every other House Democrat. The freshman represents a southern New Jersey district that Trump carried in 2016 and was expected to face a difficult reelection next year.
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is interviewed on Dec. 16.
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler speaks and ranking member Doug Collins looks on as the House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing on Dec. 13.
The vote count sits on a desk at the House Judiciary Committee as members voted on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C,, on Dec. 13.
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz speaks to the press after the House Judiciary Committee’s vote on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13.
Republican Representatives Steve Chabot, Louie Gohmert and Jim Jordan await the start of the House Judiciary Committee’s vote on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., holds up a copy of the U.S. Constitution as she votes on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Dec. 13, in the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A poster is displayed on the Republican side before the House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing to vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Dec. 13, in Washington, D.C.
Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is heckled by pro-Trump supporters as he leaves during a break on Dec. 12.
U.S. Reps’ Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Ken Buck (R-CO) listen in front of signage placed by Republican committee staff as the House Judiciary Committee continues its markup of articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 12.
A committee staff member changes the sign behind the Republican side of the dais during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 12.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, Dec. 12 in Washington.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee holds a copy of the Constitution as she speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Longworth House Office Building on Dec. 12, in Washington, DC.
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., listens during a House Judiciary Committee markup of Articles of Impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 12.
Committee members listen to the debate on Dec. 12.
Supporter of President Trump lowers his head during Impeachment proceedings on Dec. 12.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) (R) talks with staff during a committee markup hearing on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 12, in Washington, DC.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) listens as the House Judiciary Committee continues on Dec. 12, in Washington.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 12, in Washington.
Lawyers for the majority and minority and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) (R) argue during a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on Dec. 12, in Washington, DC.
Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) speaks during a hearing on Dec. 12, in Washington, D.C.
House Judiciary Committee staff Julian Gerson (R) hands out copies of an amendment during a committee markup hearing on Dec. 12, in Washington, DC.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L) and House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R) listen to remarks during the hearing on Dec. 11.
Paperwork sits on a desk before a House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 11.
The Capitol is seen in Washington, early on Dec. 11.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump during a press conference on Dec. 10.
Copy of the Articles of Impeachment, Dec. 10 in Washington. House Democrats announced they are pushing ahead with two articles of impeachment against President Trump – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – charging he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine.
Attorney General William Barr adjusts his glasses while speaking to the National Association of Attorneys General on Dec. 10 in Washington.
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) (2nd L) speaks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9.
Stephen Castor, Minority Counsel for House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, prepares to testify as the House Judiciary Committee receives presentations of evidence in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 9.
Majority Counsel Barry Berke testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 9.
Stephen Castor, Minority Counsel for House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, prepares to testify during the hearing on Dec. 9.
Republican staff attorney Steve Castor, left, and Democratic staff attorney Barry Berke arrive to testify, on Dec. 9.
The 300 page Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report is seen after being released by the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Dec. 3 in Washington. The House released a sweeping impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls Trump’s wrongdoing toward Ukraine. The findings will serve as the foundation for debate over whether the 45th President should be removed from office.
“The House must actually send the articles and send managers to the Senate to prosecute the impeachment,” he said in the column. “And the Senate must actually hold a trial.”
The postponement, even if temporary, also risks diluting the impeachment arguments as the country draws ever nearer to the 2020 election season, even as Democrats said they’re just fighting for fair rules for a Senate trial.
McConnell, Trump and their Republican allies taunted Pelosi over the delay and argued it showed that the Democrats had presented a weak case.
“I’m not sure what leverage there is in refraining from sending us something we do not want,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. If Democrats never send over the articles of impeachment, he said, that’s “fine with me.”
Trump tweeted that “Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate.” Lawyers close to the president, at the same time, were exploring whether Pelosi’s decision to withhold the articles of impeachment could be used to argue that Trump hadn’t been impeached at all.
Both sides are seeking leverage to set the terms of the Senate trial of the president on articles of impeachment charging him with abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine, and obstruction of Congress. It’s only the third time that an American president had been impeached, leaving a thin layer of precedent to proceed.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who met with both Pelosi and McConnell Thursday, has been pressing the Kentucky Republican to agree to let Democrats call as witnesses four Trump administration officials whom the president blocked from participating in the House impeachment inquiry.
Although Trump has expressed a preference for a lengthy trial with multiple witnesses presented for his defense, McConnell and other GOP senators have been trying to convince him to accept a short proceeding, limited to arguments by House impeachment managers and the president’s counsel. Trump’s acquittal in the Republican-majority Senate is all but assured.
Pelosi hasn’t set out any specific conditions for naming the House impeachment managers and sending the articles to the Senate.
Who and How
“When we see what they have, we’ll know who and how many we will send over,” Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday. She cast the timing as a procedural matter and cited the Senate’s ability to come up with a bipartisan trial plan after President Bill Clinton was impeached.
McConnell said he’d be happy to adopt the same rules used in Clinton’s trial and scoffed at the idea that Pelosi could pressure the Senate.
Democrats have for weeks been declaring repeatedly that Trump’s actions in office represent an imminent peril to the nation.
The day before the impeachment votes, House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern of Massachusetts said at a hearing that, “Congress has no other choice but to act with urgency.” He added, “This is about President Trump using his office to try and rig the next election.”
On Thursday, he and Engel were defending Pelosi’s strategy.
“We knew we were going in to this thing with our eyes wide open,” Engel said. “The Senate is Republican controlled. And the Senate was never going to convict him. Knowing that, the caucus felt strongly that articles of impeachment should move forward.”
But now, Engel added, “The Senate with Mitch McConnell and others saying ‘I am not going to be an impartial arbiter,’ that goes against the Constitution, and that’s what bothers me.”
Had the impeachment articles been transmitted Wednesday night to the Senate after the House voted, the trial would have formally begun Thursday at 1 p.m.
Some rank-and-file lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said they were left to wonder if the delay was actually was more about avoiding starting the trial before the holiday break, something from which both sides could see advantages.
In fact, the House had always planned to wait until after a Senate vote scheduled for Thursday on spending bills before notifying the chamber of impeachment, a step that would force the senators to drop all other business and take up an impeachment trial.
That decision was tantamount to kicking the trial into January,
The delay allowed the Senate to adjourn Thursday before having start the trial. And the Senate, like the House, is not be in session on Friday, or next week, or for the rest of December.
House Intelligence Committee Republican Michael Conaway of Texas found an incongruity to it all. He pointed out that Democrats have said, “The president is a security risk to our nation and every day he’s in office is a bad thing.”
“So, now they are going to kick back and give him a few more days?”
(Updates with Feldman quote, starting in fifth paragrah.)
