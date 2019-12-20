White House trade advisor Peter Navarro Friday pushed back on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim of victory for the House’s bipartisan vote to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, calling her move a “comic irony.”

“If you go back to 1993, she had a choice between the big corporations giving her money wanting to offshore the jobs to Mexico and working men and women and union organizations in this country. She chose the corporations and she voted for NAFTA,” Navarro told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Meanwhile, 25 years went by and there is “no evidence” that Pelosi has tried to either repeal or replace NAFTA, said Navarro. Further, even after President Donald Trump got the trade deal to Pelosi’s desk, “she let it gather dust for over a year.”

“If you look closely at the details of the agreement, all Nancy Pelosi did was put another coat of polish on President Trump’s USMCA Ferrari,” Navarro said.

Navarro said he does think the agreement will result in union votes for Trump because, just like in 2016, “the working men and women of this country know that President Trump favors Main Street over Wall Street.”

Navarro added that the most important part of NAFTA, at least where he is concerned, is what it will do for the U.S. auto industry.

“Basically we’ll have to build the car here, Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., and then you have tough labor and environmental restrictions, which make sure that Detroit gets the lion’s share,” said Navarro. “The vision is to turn North America into the hub of the globe’s auto manufacturing, with Detroit at the center of that universe. It is a beautiful vision.”