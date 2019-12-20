An Iowa woman is facing attempted murder charges stemming from a hit-and-run incident that police believe was racially motivated.

Police said that on Dec. 9, Nicole Marie Poole Franklin of Des Moines hit a 14-year-old as she was walking on the sidewalk in Clive, Iowa, and then fled the scene.

Investigators determined that the hit-and-run was intentional after Franklin, 42, said she hit the teen because she was “a Mexican,” KCCI reported. Franklin also reportedly made derogatory remarks about Latinos while speaking with investigators.

The hit-and-run victim was injured and later woke up in the snow, KCCI reported.

“I want to say in the strongest terms possible that there is no place in our community, or any community for that matter, for this type of hatred or violence,” Clive Police Chief Michael Venema told KCCI. “We are committed to stand by and support this family and work diligently with them to seek justice.”

Franklin was also charged with assault after police said she used racist terms toward a clerk at a West Des Moines convenience store and threw items at the clerk around the time of the hit-and-run.

Franklin is being held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30.