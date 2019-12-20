Hate-filled Democrats were hoping their political slapdash impeachment this week would ruin President Trump.

Instead, their criminal acts enraged Trump voters, Independents and decent Americans.

At the beginning of the week President Trump’s approval rating was 47% on the Rasmussen daily poll.

On Thursday President Trump’s approval rating hit 50%.

This is three points higher than Barack Obama at the same point in his presidency.

And on Thursday a CNN poll found the Trump economy received its best ranking in nearly 20 years.

Overall, 76% rate economic conditions in the US today as very or somewhat good, significantly more than those who said so at this time last year (67%). This is the highest share to say the economy is good since February 2001, when 80% said so.

And Black approval of President Trump is at 34%.

Mrs. Pelosi’s Early Christmas Gift? Overall Likely Voter @POTUS approval – 50% Democratic Likely Voter approval of @POTUS – 22% Black Likely Voter approval of @POTUS – 34% Other non-white approval of @POTUS – 45% Strongly approve/disapprove index – even https://t.co/3bK65yySGc pic.twitter.com/MIidtW67DC — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 20, 2019

The post President Trump’s Approval Rating Jumps 3 Points during Slapdash Impeachment Week — Black Support 34% — Economic Numbers Through the Roof! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.