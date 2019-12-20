Presiding FISA judge Rosemary Collyer will be stepping down early due to ‘health issues’ reported NY Times’ Charlie Savage.

Chief Justice Roberts tapped Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee to replace Collyer.

FISA Court news: Judge Rosemary Collyer, who I am told has health issues, will step down early as presiding judge & Chief Justice Roberts has tapped Judge James Boasberg to take over that role in the new year. (Collyer will apparently remain a FISA judge; her term ends in March.) pic.twitter.com/4f7zjw5USm — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) December 20, 2019

On Tuesday Rosemary Collyer, the presiding judge on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), rebuked the FBI under Director James Comey for the abuse of the FISA Court.

“The FBI’s handling of the Carter Page applications, as portrayed in the [Office of Inspector General] report, was antithetical to the heightened duty of candor described above,” Collyer wrote.

“The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable,” she added.

The FBI hit Collyer back with a weak response and claimed Director Wray “has ordered more than 40 corrective steps to address the Report’s recommendations, including some improvements beyond those recommended by the IG.”

And now she’s stepping down early from her post.

Tom Fitton called the development “interesting.”

Interesting development. Judge Boasberg is an appointee of President Obama. https://t.co/Et8gm7sRnc — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 20, 2019

