Prosecutors told a judge on Friday that the ‘missing‘ surveillance footage outside of Epstein’s prison cell on the night of his suicide attempt in July has been found.

In a letter to a judge, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said footage from Epstein’s suicide attempt in July has been located and the government is in the process of obtaining a copy.

To be clear, the surveillance footage addressed by prosecutors in the letter to the judge pertains to Epstein’s first reported ‘suicide attempt’ in late July, not the night of his death in August.

NBC New York reported:

Video surveillance footage of the jailhouse area outside of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s cell from the time of his first reported suicide effort in July was located, according to prosecutors. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman wrote an update to Judge Kenneth Karas on Thursday, saying the Metropolitan Correctional Center confirmed that the video initially believed to be missing was “preserved” by MCC staff after lawyers for Epstein’s former cellmate, Nick Tartaglione, requested it in July. On Wednesday, Tartaglione’s lawyers claimed the footage they had planned to use to argue that the former Westchester police officer had saved Epstein’s life in his first suicide attempt on July 23 was lost. “We were told that it was not retained,” said one of those lawyers, Bruce Barket, in an email to CNBC. Prosecutors on Thursday were in the process of obtaining a copy of the video from the jail, according to Berman’s letter. Once it’s available, Tartaglione’s lawyers will be able to review it at the United States Attorney’s Office. If the video shows Tartaglione helping Epstein, it could bolster an argument that he should not be executed for his alleged role in the 2016 “gangland-style” killings of four men who disappeared during a cocaine-related dispute in upstate New York.

Noted pedophile of the rich and powerful Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in Manhattan in August one week after he supposedly attempted suicide in July.

One of the cameras outside of Epstein’s prison cell where the convicted pedophile died in August captured footage that is unusable, according to SF Gate.

It is unclear why the footage is unusable, however it is adding to the list of inconsistencies and strange coincidences surrounding Epstein’s death while in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

The 66-year-old financier and convicted pedophile was found dead in his prison cell in August and the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

Epstein, who was 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet on the bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.

Epstein had a broken hyoid bone in his neck which is consistent with strangulation in homicides, not suicides.

Many people don’t believe Epstein killed himself in August after a number of strange coincidences and inconsistencies were revealed following his death.

