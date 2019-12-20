Hunter Biden’s lawyers have accused their client’s apparent baby mother of attempting to “embarrass” him as part of an increasingly bitter paternity lawsuit, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reports the former vice president’s son has complained that Lunden Roberts’s requests will make his business activities “open to the world’s media.” The younger Biden is also said to be fuming about having to partake in a deposition the night before Christmas Eve, new court papers obtained by the outlet show. Hunter’s lawyers write that the scheduled December 23rd interview could “unreasonably annoy, embarrass or oppress” the 49-year-old and his family.

The development comes as Roberts, a 28-year-old stripper, is demanding child support for her 16-month-old baby, who she had with Biden, per DNA test results revealed in court documents. Roberts filed a paternity lawsuit in May, alleging the pair first met at a Washington, D.C., strip club where she once worked.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that Roberts has requested information about how much Biden was paid as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company at the center of allegations of corruption against him and his father. Several reports indicate Hunter was paid up to $83,000 a month by the firm despite having no expertise in the energy space. Roberts also requested that Biden confirm whether he or an “entity owned, controlled or under your direction or supervision” received funds from a Chinese national or entity for investment purposes, court documents reportedly show.

Meanwhile, a judge in Independence County, Arkansas, has criticized both Biden and Roberts for not being transparent about their financial situations and asked for an affidavit of financial means from both parties.

“I do not want this drug out nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion,” wrote Judge Don McSpadden. “It concerns me that the only information supplied to the court so far concerning employment of either party has been unemployment or under employment.”

The request comes as Biden’s dealings have received scrutiny from Republican Senators, who face calls to seek the former vice president’s son’s testimony as part of the Senate’s likely impeachment trial. On Wednesday, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) requested interviews and records from former Obama administration officials as part of an inquiry into allegations of corruption against the younger Biden.

As he continues this legal fight, the newlywed Biden appears to be expecting his first child with wife Melissa Cohen Biden.