When Democrats talk about immigration, whether legal or illegal, they always frame it as a humanitarian issue.

The truth is that it’s really about winning elections.

Immigration has happened so greatly and quickly, that it could rewrite the congressional map in the Democrats’ favor.

The Washington Examiner reports:

2020 census: Surge in immigrants to take 24 House seats from Trump states The 10-year surge in illegal and legal immigration has exploded the populations of mostly Democratic states enough that the 2020 census is likely to result in the redistribution of 24 House seats in states President Trump won, according to a new population analysis released Thursday morning. The prediction from the Center for Immigration Studies said that 26 seats overall will shift due to immigration increases since the last census was taken. And it said that a minimum of 19 of those seats will be added to Democratic states. “Immigration profoundly redistributes political power at the federal level by changing the apportionment of House seats and votes in the Electoral College,” said the report compiled by Steven A. Camarota, the center’s director of research, and demographer Karen Zeigler… It is possible that had the shift in House seats occurred in time for the 2016 election, Hillary Rodham Clinton would have won the Electoral College vote, not Trump.

The conservative blogger Ace of Spades commented on this:

This won’t affect the next election, but it will be the Rules of the Road for the next ten years following, 2021 through 2030. The left –the Deep State — has decided that American elections will be determined by non-American illegal foreigners.

This is the left’s goal.

They don’t like the way the Deplorables vote, so they want to replace them with more obedient voters.

They want to fundamentally change America and they’re not playing around.

