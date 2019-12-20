Lara Logan, a former correspondent for CBS’ “60 Minutes,” has filed a $25 million defamation lawsuit against New York Media and writer Joe Hagan over a debunked report about Benghazi, the New York Post reports.

New York magazine published “Benghazi and the Bombshell” after “60 Minutes” aired a report in October 2013 from Logan about the attack on a U.S. government diplomatic compound in Libya that killed four Americans. In the segment, Logan interviewed three subjects, including British security contractor Dylan Davies, who was later found to have fabricated his version of events. “60 Minutes” retracted the report a month later.

Logan’s suit blasts the story’s “false and defamatory statements” that “caused substantial harm to Logan’s personal and professional reputations.”

It goes on to say, “The headline reference to ‘Bombshell’ was both sexist, insulting and defamatory at the same time. The word was intended to portray Logan as a dangerous and untouchable and incendiary reporter.”

Hagan wrote the New York magazine story, which questioned whether CBS would retain Logan as a correspondent, about seven months later. The story frequently comments on Logan’s looks, describing her as having “a telegenic sexual charisma,” noting her past work as a model shortly after graduating from college and claiming she was “open-eyed about the uses of sex in her profession — it was a tactic, and not to use it would be stupid.”

A New York magazine spokesperson told the Post, “The New York magazine article was thoroughly vetted and fact-checked, and we stand by our reporting.”