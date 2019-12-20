The grassroots resistance to Virginia Democrats’ extreme anti-Second Amendment agenda has exploded as nearly 90% of the counties in the state have declared themselves to be sanctuary cities in response to the Democrats’ anti-freedom agenda.

More than 100 cities, towns, and counties have passed resolutions in preparation for Democrats taking over the state who had indicated a desire to confiscate semi-automatic firearms from law-abiding citizens.

“The National Rifle Association has voiced support for the movement on social media but has not been actively organizing its supporters to attend local meetings,” The Free Beacon reported, adding, “thousands of people [are] expected to show up for a pro-gun rally in the state capital next month.”

Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), a pro-gun group, is planning a massive protest on January 20, 2020, on the steps of the state Capitol.

VCDL President Philip Van Cleave told the Free Beacon that Democrats in the state do not “realize the magnitude of what they’re looking at,” and that this massive resistance that has sprung up across the state has “been like a freight train” in terms of the how hard of an impact it has had on state politics.

“[Democrats] truly don’t understand it,” Van Cleave said. “They think that money’s coming in from the National Rifle Association, some big organization is behind this. It’s not that at all.”

“It’s mostly grassroots,” Van Cleave continued. “Localities have passed this that weren’t even on our radar. It’s like a grass fire that the grassroots had started and then we went in and threw some more gasoline and a match on it to make it burn even brighter.”

“We’re gonna say you’ve got the partisan map then you’ve got the gun-owner map,” Van Cleave added. “In essence, this is a referendum saying ‘no more gun control.’ This is clearly not what the election was about and these people want to make sure you understand that. You need to stay away from their gun rights.”

The movement has picked up so much momentum that Virginia Democrat Attorney General Mark Herring, who has openly admitted to wearing racist blackface and refused to resign, said that it is his opinion that the new sanctuary cities mean nothing in legal terms.

“It is my opinion that these resolutions have no legal effect,” Herring said on Friday. “It is my further opinion that localities and local constitutional officers cannot nullify state laws and must comply with gun violence prevention measures that the General Assembly may enact.”

Virginia House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert responded to Herring’s letter with a statement:

My statement on the Attorney General’s “opinion” today: pic.twitter.com/S5oLgJY4nx — Todd Gilbert (@cToddGilbert) December 20, 2019

The issue has become so severe in Virginia that at least one Sheriff in the state has promised to deputize his citizens if Democrats go through with their extreme anti-freedom agenda.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced the push toward extreme gun control measures in large part to get media attention off of himself over his racist scandal in which a KKK and blackface photo appeared in his yearbook.

The tactic of pushing gun control in response to dealing with charges of racism is a common theme among leftist politicians as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently did the same thing, promising to ban semi-automatic rifles and allowing cities to ban handguns.