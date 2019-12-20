Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is ripping into the Democrats’ presidential hopefuls, saying their “socialist agenda” would put the U.S. “on a road to economic ruin.”

McDaniel’s remarks came in a column posted by Fox News after the Democrats’ Thursday night debate in Los Angeles.

“On stage Thursday night we saw Democrats spout the same radical, far-left policies that have transformed the state that elected Republican conservative Ronald Reagan as governor into a hotbed of socialism,” she wrote.

“From defending open borders and the job-killing Green New Deal, to doubling down on the pledge by some candidates to eliminate private health insurance despite the $30 trillion-plus price tag, Democrats offered nothing that voters haven’t heard from them before: an extreme, socialist agenda that would put our country on a road to economic ruin and raise taxes on hardworking American families.”

She noted that it is “clear the specter of socialism continues to cast a long, dark shadow over the Democratic Party.”

McDaniel maintained it is also clear the Democrats are unable to compete with President Donald Trump when it comes to delivering “real results.”

“And as we close out the decade, the choice before voters heading into 2020 could not be clearer,” she said.

“A choice between a president who has the courage to finally put America First versus politicians who pander and poll-test their strategy on supposedly ‘solemn and serious’ issues like impeachment.”