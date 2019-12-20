Former New York City Mayor and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed that Democrats want to “execute” him during a speech for a conservative campus group Thursday.

“The whole impeachment process just trashed the Constitution. No right to counsel, no right to call witnesses, no right of confrontation, no right to even have your lawyer there and investigate all the lawyers,” Giuliani told the crowd at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.

“They wanna put Barr in prison and they wanna execute me.”

[embedded content]

“Good luck by the way. The Mafia tried that, and the FARC — the Mafia, the FARC, and the word you can’t say, Islamic extremist terrorists, have all taken out contracts of one kind or another to kill me, and my answer is ‘good luck.’ I just get angrier and I go after you more.”

“So, they can investigate me. I joined Donald Trump’s campaign because I was his friend for 20 years — 28 years, I’m now his friend for 31 years. I knew he’d be a good president,” Giuliani continued.

“I really joined earlier than I thought because I was disgusted at the way he was being so unfairly treated, but I will tell you, as a person who is one of his biggest supporters in 2016…as one of his biggest supporters in 2016, as someone who argued for him on television a thousand times, he is a much better president than I ever thought he would be.” (RELATED: Fox News’ Hilton Explodes On ‘Unethical Disaster’ Rudy Giuliani — Giuliani Responds With Lawsuit Threat)

Giuliani has previously invoked his time investigating the Mafia to compare what he’s doing to go after Joe and Hunter Biden.

In a wild Fox News interview last month, he said on air that he knew the media was going to try to “kill” him over his digging up dirt on the Bidens.

“I expected, the moment I heard Biden’s name, I told my colleagues, they’re going to try to kill me,” he told Ed Henry.

“Because they’re going to kill the messenger. But damn it, the Mafia couldn’t kill me, your colleagues are not going to kill me.”