(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) During Thursday’s Democratic presidential primary debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders continued his ongoing criticism of Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians.

“Israel has — and I say this as somebody who lived in Israel as a kid, [I’m] proudly Jewish –Israel has the right to exist, not only to exist, but to exist in peace and security. But what U.S. foreign policy must be about is not just being pro-Israel. We must be pro-Palestinian as well,” Sanders said.

Sanders, 77, lived on a kibbutz for a few months in the 1960s.

