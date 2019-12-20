Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has apologized for mocking a moment in the Democrats’ debate where former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to imitate a stuttering child to show how he connects to people.

According to CNN, Sanders’ had initially tweeted: “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about.”

But Biden shot back in a tweet: “I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up.”

His tweet sparked the apology from Sanders.

“I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable,” she tweeted in response. “I apologize and should have made my point respectfully.”

Sanders deleted her original tweet, according to CNN.

The news network said Biden has been open about overcoming his stutter.

He told The Atlantic: “Stuttering gave me an insight I don’t think I ever would have had into other people’s pain,”