On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) accused Republicans of bluffing about wanting to call 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Schumer said, “I told McConnell today in our meeting if you have modifications if you think one of these witnesses is no good or you want to add another, you know, go right ahead. And there’s some argument that some may, well, if the Democrats have witnesses, then Republicans will ask for Hunter Biden. Make my day. Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the trial because he has no knowledge of what the president said of the charges.”

He added, “It’ll look like a circus, and they don’t want to do it. So this argument is a bogus argument to deter us from getting witnesses. I would bet my bottom dollar they’d never ask Hunter Biden to show up because it would backfire on them. It would make them look so unserious about this process that they would lose.”

