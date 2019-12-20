The secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court has given the FBI until Jan. 10 to address abuses and lapses identified by the Department of Justice inspector general (IG) in a recent report. That report heavily criticized FBI practices in its long-term spy case that produced no evidence of any American improperly conspiring with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Here are six ways we were blind to screaming red flags about government surveillance abuse:

Congress: Despite many public reports of government surveillance abuses, Congress passed up its most recent opportunity to exercise much-needed oversight. Two years ago, in January 2018, Congress reauthorized Section 702 of the 2008 FISA Amendments Act. It allows the U.S. intelligence community wide latitude to spy on U.S. citizens. Shocking abuses of this government authority were exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden. Yet Congress voted down a measure to reform the law by adding significant safeguards. Insiders told me that a majority of Democrats and Republicans had favored reforms, but shortly before the vote, the parties’ leaders directed members to renew the surveillance authority without them. Critics say the reauthorization codified “some of the most troubling aspects.”

FISA: The FISA court has documented numerous serious government surveillance abuses over the years. This includes a scathing review issued by the court in the fall of 2016, accusing the National Security Agency (NSA) of problematic “lack of candor” that raised constitutional questions. Yet the court remained publicly silent these past three years amid questions, a crisis of confidence, and evidence that it had in hand about FBI wrongdoing. The court only spoke out in recent days, well after the damning findings in the IG report.

FBI Director Christopher Wray: As I have written, FBI Director Christopher Wray falsely testified to Congress that there have been no 702 surveillance abuses. Surprisingly, nobody questioned him about this incorrect claim, even though many documented abuses are in the public record. If the head of this important agency either doesn’t know about surveillance abuses, or knows of them and is being misleading, it doesn’t bode well for the notion that he can (or will) clean things up.

We have in place a system of checks and balances. In each instance, we can see now that they failed us. I, for one, am not shocked to find gambling going on at the casino.

