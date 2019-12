(CNBC) Stocks rose and made fresh record highs on Friday to end a week that saw solid gains as geopolitical risks abate toward the end of a blockbuster 2019.

Wall Street also got a boost after President Donald Trump tweeted he had a “very good talk” with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the U.S.-China trade deal, noting “China has already started large scale purchases of agricultural product & more.”

