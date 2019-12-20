Sheriff Joe Arpaio appeared recently on my syndicated radio show, “Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman,” and ripped House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler for his attempting to intervene in an appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit where “America’s Toughest Sheriff” is seeking to have his unjustified misdemeanor contempt finding vacated, given the pardon President Trump correctly issued on his behalf.

Sticking his despicable nose where it does not belong, in an attempt not just to harm my friend and client Sheriff Arpaio but also bloody President Trump, as he has with the impeachment proceedings, by arguing, along with other Democratic legislators, that the pardon should be nullified and implying that Arpaio should thus be sentenced to jail, I was forced to ask the 9th Circuit to sanction Nadler and his comrades. While the 9th Circuit predictably declined, Nadler’s unsolicited intervention – which coincided with the filing of a similar amicus brief by ultra-leftist activist lawyer Michael Tigar, not coincidentally the father of federal Judge Jon Tigar on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, who happily enjoined Trump’s immigration order concerning the administration’s new asylum policy for illegal immigrants – shows just how anti-Trump and vindictive the left has become.

Whether through political means, impeachment being just one example, dishonest Deep State Obama and Clinton partisans embedded in our intelligence and law enforcement agencies, corrupted “yes men and women” on the federal bench, the Fake News media, or some leftist pro-Democrat bar disciplinary counsels – the most notable embedded in the leftist District of Columbia Office of Disciplinary Bar Counsel – the nation is being pulled apart at the seams by a left bent on a total takeover of our body politic. For the left, the ends clearly justify the unethical and frequently illegal means!

Michael Tigar, just another example of the left’s operatives, a man who not long ago joined 15 other law professors in filing an ethics complaint with the District of Columbia Bar Disciplinary Counsel, and then publicized it, for remarks White House counselor Kellyanne Conway made on MSNBC, was featured in the book about the Supreme Court written by well-respected investigative reporter of Watergate fame, Robert Woodward. In Woodward’s seminal book on the Supremes, Nadler’s apparent leftist comrade in arms, Tigar, is revealed to have been fired by former Supreme Court Justice William Brennan for his alleged subversive activities. Woodward writes at page 89:

“In 1966, Brennan hired a University of California law graduate, Michael Tigar, as a clerk. Tigar had been a leading radical activist. When conservative columnists attacked Brennan, it became a political issue. Brennan fired Tigar the week he arrived to start work.” (Bob Woodward and Scott Armstrong, “The Brethren: Inside the Supreme Court,” Simon & Schuster, 1979.)

It had also been reported that FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover may have intervened to have Tigar fired by Justice Brennan.

Not coincidentally, Tigar recently sat on a hearing committee of the District of Columbia Bar, where he, along with his friend and fellow leftist Anthony Fitch, recommended that I be suspended for 33 months from practicing law in the district. This draconian and unjustified recommendation has been appealed before the Board of Professional Responsibility and if necessary will also be taken to the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. In the end, I am confident of success, but this ordeal has cost me much time and money I could use to fight the forces of the left. Perhaps that is a related motive for the recommendation: Bankrupt Larry Klayman and he can no longer oppose what he sees as leftist tyranny.

As with Kellyanne Conway, I believe Tigar and Fitch wrote this recommendation for no other reason than, at a minimum, it would be widely publicized – which it has – to harm me as a supporter of President Trump and as a conservative activist lawyer. And, at the time Tigar intervened in the Arpaio appeal before the 9th Circuit concerning President Trump’s pardon, he had reason to know or did know that I am legal counsel to the sheriff in a number of matters, and thus he had an ethical conflict of interest in also sitting on the bar’s hearing committee on a case concerning me. A classic case of the pot calling the kettle black, an expression my mother used to use to make a point about rank hypocrisy.

Not coincidentally and by contrast, the leftist District of Columbia Bar Disciplinary Counsel has looked the other way and quickly dismissed complaints against leftist lawyers, such a Bill and Hillary Clinton’s legal counsel David Kendall of Williams & Connally, who assisted Mrs. Clinton in the destruction of her now infamous 33, 0000-plus emails on her private server. If a leftist lawyer engages in dishonesty if not obstruction of justice, a free pass is the order of the day!

Many in the American left, led by the likes of Jerry Nadler and joined by radicals like Michael Tigar, thus know and exercise no bounds in their rabid zeal to harm not just President Trump but those conservatives like Sheriff Arpaio and me who support the president. Neither Sheriff Joe nor I will not sit back and allow this nation to be divided and destroyed by these people.

This is the world we live in today, and it’s time to face the reality that the left has declared and is now waging all-out war with the right. One of us will ultimately win – and if I have anything to do with it, we will win no matter how many unjustified attacks and wounds we must endure! Such is the price I and others, like Sheriff Apraio, are willing to pay.

It’s not just the president who is being targeted by the left, but all us who believe in freedom, liberty, our capitalist system and, yes, God and his Son, and are willing to stick our necks out with affirmative action to save the republic from the unhinged “leftist barbarians” now inside our gates.

We the People must urgently, without delay, do more than just tune in to and feast on self-serving conservative cable news and social media. Instead, we must rise up to preserve the great creation and vision of our Founding Fathers against the rabid anti-Trump left, with whom we are now in an all out war!

