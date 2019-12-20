Our friends at Grabien prepared this montage of some of the media’s worst moments of 2019. Given the media malpractice of the last year, the video could be the length of Ben-Hur, but they’ve whittled it down to a mere eight minutes. And it is a fun walk down memory lane, as pretty much all of the media’s worst moments have, by now, blown up in their faces. Enjoy:
The Media’s Worst Moments of 2019
