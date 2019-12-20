News Analysis

Over 260 American manufacturers sent an open letter to the White House urging President Trump to impose 25 percent across the board tariffs on China imports, citing a recent economic study that shows benefits of the tariffs helping U.S. economy and jobs.

“America’s industrial base has been hobbled for over 20 years because our nation’s leaders have failed to confront China’s predatory trade practices,” reads the open letter. All signatories expressed their appreciation to President Trump for “making trade enforcement such a high priority.”

The letter was dated on Dec. 9, just days before the announcement of the world’s two largest economies made their initial agreements on the Phase One trade deal.

The letter was written based on a recent economic study that suggested a permanent 25 percent across-the-board tariff on all China imports would create 721,000 additional U.S. jobs and increase GDP by $125 billion over 5 years.

The letter was drafted and circulated by Coalition for Prosperous America (CPA), a nonprofit organization identifying as a coalition of manufacturing, agricultural, workers, consumers, and citizen interests working together to build a future America.

After some details of the Phase One trade deal was revealed, CPA issued another press release on Dec. 13 stating that the manufacturers were pleased that the “Phase One deal appears to be keeping the current tariff,” but again urged that “the tariffs on China should be increased to 25 percent across the board and made permanent.”

“China’s behavior remains unacceptable, and only a permanent, across-the-board tariff will make a dent in Beijing’s predatory behavior,” stated Michael Stumo in the press release. Stumo is the CEO and economist at CPA.

“The tariffs are working, and have brought Beijing to the table,” stated CPA Chair Dan DiMicco in the press release, adding, “It would be unthinkable to remove the tariffs now.”

As the world’s two largest economies are still finalizing the Phase One trade deal, one thing is clear as the result of the two-year long trade war: The Chinese regime has barely progressed ever since 18 years ago when joining the WTO.

On March 9, 2000, President Clinton made a speech at Johns Hopkins University urging the U.S. Congress to support China joining WTO.

In this speech, Clinton stated that by supporting China to join WTO American companies “will be able to sell and distribute products in China made by workers here in America without being forced to relocate manufacturing to China, sell through the Chinese government, or transfer valuable technology—for the first time. We’ll be able to export products without exporting jobs.”

MarketWatch published a report in May 2018 titled “China really is to blame for millions of lost U.S. manufacturing jobs, new study finds.” The report stated that there were “some 6 million lost jobs from 1999 to 2010—one-third of all U.S. manufacturing employment.”

The former president further asserted in his speech: “I think, that so many Americans are concerned about the impact on the world of a strong China in the 21st century. But the danger of a weak China, beset by internal chaos and the old nightmares of disintegration, is also real. And the leaders of China know this as well.”

Clinton also claimed that “I believe the choice between economic rights and human rights, between economic security and national security, is a false one.” He believed that supporting China to join WTO “will move China faster and further in a right direction.”

In the years after China became a member of the WTO, many American businesses and corporations became well-recognized and established in China. Many icons of American lifestyle, such as NBA and Hollywood, all became popular in China’s society.

However, both the NBA and Hollywood have reportedly become self-censored in order to keep their market and profits from China.

In November of last year, the Hoover Institution at Stanford University published a report summarizing China’s penetration into American media, universities, think tanks, politics, and other parts of American civil society.

The 200-page report, titled “Chinese Influence and American Interests,” states in its afterword: “Once largely a form of economic competition, China’s recent turn to military and political rivalry with the United States has changed the whole equation of the bilateral relationship.”

History has seemed to reveal that China’s growing economic power has made a far-reaching impact beyond the economic competition between the world’s two largest economies.

“For 30 years, China has built up its economy at the expense of U.S. industry,” said Jeff Ferry, chief economist at CPA. He told The Epoch Times that China has damaged and ruined American industries from low-tech and high-tech manufactories, and “we have done nothing about it because of the silly mistakenly belief in something called free trade.”

Ferry asserted that “free trade acts just like [a] fool that let other countries take advantages from our own markets.” He said that in order for the United States to stay as a strong economic power, the U.S. government needs to take strong actions to help the American industries grow.

“A 25 percent tariff will help U.S. industry grow,” Ferry concluded.

“The president must insist on a tough line, and continue all tariffs in order to address China’s massive subsidies, theft of intellectual property, forced technology transfers, and restrictions on U.S. exports,” said Stumo in CPA’s press release.