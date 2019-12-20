Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host A Closer Look on Relevant Radio® from 6-7 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Will the Inspector General report on the FBI’s performance have any impact on public opinion? Filmmakers and New Media innovators Phelim McAleer and Ann McIlhenny discuss their new project, HearTheIGReport.com, a podcast starring Adam Baldwin that narrates the entire report.

As we get closer to Christmas, some among us may feel more distant from it than ever. Jim Cavnar brings us up to date on the efforts of Cross Catholic Outreach and its Create-A-Box project. It’s not too late to bring Christ’s hope to those who need it most!

We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!