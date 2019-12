(THE BLAZE) Jazz Lyles — who was born female but identifies as “transmasculine/nonbinary” — has sued former employer Nike for exposure to gender identity-based discrimination and harassment and retaliation, specifically for using gender pronouns the plaintiff doesn’t identify with, Willamette Week reported.

CBS News reported that Lyles’ suit seeks $1.1 million in damages and that it also named Mainz Brady Group, a staffing firm that hired workers for Nike.

