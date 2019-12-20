Van Drew officially announced his change in party affiliation alongside Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday, pledging his “undying support” to the president.

“The Democrat Party’s Witch Hunt and CRAZY EXTREME policies are chasing common sense people out of the Dem Party. That’s why Jeff Van DrewJeffrey (Jeff) Van DrewTrump announces Van Drew will become a Republican in Oval Office meeting How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment Gabbard votes ‘present’ on impeaching Trump MORE (@CongressmanJVD) voted NO on the Impeachment Hoax. Jeff will be joining our growing Republican Party….” Trump tweeted along with a link to the GOP fundraising platform WinRed.

“….and has my FULL Endorsement. This is a BIG win for our GOP and a BIG win for South Jersey. South Jersey is TRUMP COUNTRY, so I know ALL NJ Republicans will join me in supporting Jeff Van Drew. The Dems are already coming after him, so help Jeff win.”

Van Drew’s announcement that he was leaving the Democratic party came days after it was reported he would do so. Van Drew waited to make the announcement from the White House after casting a vote as a Democrat against impeachment.

Van Drew was one of two Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment. A third Democrat voted against the article to impeach Trump over obstruction of Congress.

While the lawmaker opposed his former party on impeachment, Van Drew largely sided with Democrats on major issues including gun control and abortion.

Despite his previous voting record, Republicans have voiced their support and welcomed him to the party.

While Trump is helping his fundraising efforts, Democrats have put out fundraising calls for his eventual Democratic challenger.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has also called on Van Drew to return small-dollar donations he received prior to switching parties.