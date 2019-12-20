President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Sanders, Biden spar over Medicare for All MORE on Friday went after Christianity Today after it published an editorial calling or his removal from office, saying the flagship Evangelical magazine was “far left” and claiming it has been “doing poorly.”

“A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather … have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets.

A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Trump added that “no president” before him has done more for the Evangelical community and said he wouldn’t be reading the publication again.

….have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The president was responding to an editorial penned by Christianity Today editor in chief Mark Gally that was published Thursday that called for Trump’s removal from office and described the facts revealed in the House impeachment process as “unambiguous.”

“The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” wrote Galli. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

The editorial also issued a direct appeal to the magazine’s Evangelical readers.

“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior,” Galli wrote. “Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.”

The editorial came as an unexpected move for the magazine, founded by Billy Graham in 1956, which normally avoids weighing in on the political conversation.

Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham who has often defended Trump, said in an interview with the New York Times that he believed his father would have been “embarrassed” by the editorial. Graham also insisted that it wouldn’t change “anybody’s mind about Trump.”

The editorial came one day after the House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Trump for abusing his office in his dealings with Ukraine and obstructing the congressional inquiry.

The House Democrats’ case centers on a July 25 call during which Trump asked Ukraine’s president to “look into” a debunked theory about Kyiv’s involvement in the 2016 Democratic National Committee hack as well as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Battle for Iowa takes center stage at Democratic debate MORE — a 2020 presidential candidate — and his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly defended the call as “perfect” as he did in the tweets on Friday, accusing House Democrats of a partisan attempt to overturn the results of 2016 and damage him ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

The GOP-controlled Senate is widely expected to acquit Trump in a Senate trial come January, though House Democrats have said they will withhold the articles until they see what the process will look like in the upper chamber.