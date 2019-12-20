https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/trump-campaign-and-gop-raises-10-million-in-48-hours-after-pelosis-slapdash-impeachment/

On Wednesday night House Democrats voted to impeach President Trump on non-crimes in the first ever slapdash impeachment.

It was a solemn, prayerful moment.

Pelosi on Thursday continued her games by not turning over the articles of impeachment to the US Senate.
Instead Democrats all went on Christmas holiday.

Meanwhile, Republicans raised $10 Million in the 48 hours since the slapdash impeachment.

