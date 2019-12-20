On Wednesday night House Democrats voted to impeach President Trump on non-crimes in the first ever slapdash impeachment.

It was a solemn, prayerful moment.

Schiff and House Intel Dems drank and cheered at fancy dc restaurant last night. Rashida ‘Impeach that MF’ Tlaib posted this giddy video on Instagram today. But Pelosi had the audacity to say on live TV today that this is a ‘somber day’ and no one wanted this. Sick people! pic.twitter.com/XMYb1bCqj1 — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 19, 2019

Pelosi on Thursday continued her games by not turning over the articles of impeachment to the US Senate.

Instead Democrats all went on Christmas holiday.

Meanwhile, Republicans raised $10 Million in the 48 hours since the slapdash impeachment.

“In 48 hours, we raised $10 million between the @realDonaldTrump campaign and the RNC. So, the voters, they can’t go vote right now but they can contribute. We have added 600,000 small online voters since this impeachment began.” –@GOPChairwoman pic.twitter.com/vqQIXZRNce — GOP (@GOP) December 20, 2019

