“The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in November and the joblessness rate edged down to a 50-year low, as the domestic labor market continued to fire on all cylinders,” reported Yahoo Finance, highlighting the following figures:

Change in non-farm payrolls:+266,000 vs. +180,000 expected and +156,000 in October Unemployment rate:3.5% vs. 3.6% expected and 3.6% in October Average hourly earnings month over month:+0.2% vs. +0.3% expected and +0.4% in October Average hourly earnings year over year:+3.1% vs. +3.0% expected and +3.2% in October

“That 3.5% overall unemployment rate matches the lowest figure in 50 years, dating back to 1969,” The Daily Wire noted.

While Brosnan has changed his tune on Trump with regard to the economy, the “Mamma Mia!” actor said he wants to see more work done on Climate Change.

“[Trump] has to pay attention to the climate change. He has to support the rallying call of the young people,” he told ITK, adding, “He has to get out of the coal business, the oil business. It’s just devouring the Earth around us. And there are other ways. We’ve seen it from other societies, other cultures.”

As far as 2020 goes, Brosnan has yet to pick a candidate. “I’m biding my time on that one,” he said. “We shall see.”

While Brosnan at least seems to be somewhat clear-eyed in his criticism of Trump, that is clearly not the case for some other big-name stars. Legendary actor Robert De Niro, for instance, recently said he’d “disown” his own children if they were like the Trump family.

“I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them. I would disown them,” the 76-year-old actor said of President Trump’s children, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I’d have a serious talk with them — I’d have a serious talk with them. First of all, it’s an impossibility. My kids are not like that, of course,” he added.

