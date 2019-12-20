We all know President Trump is a master troll, but he topped himself this time.

The White House on Wednesday dispatched some staffers to head up the Capitol. They brought with them beautiful cards with hand-drawn calligraphy on them. They looked like Christmas cards.

But inside the envelopes addressed to lawmakers were copies of President Trump’s brutal letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND … wait for it … a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card). What a day,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) wrote on Twitter.

The White House staffers made sure they had one for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, too. She wrote on Twitter: “They’re coming into the House, too. (No Christmas card here – but no coal, either).”

Murphy responded to AOC’s post, writing: “I’m gonna start making that my new Christmas tradition – send out my Christmas cards with an attached screw-off letter listing all my grievances for the year.”

In the letter to the House Speaker, Trump ripped Pelosi and House Democrats for pursuing his impeachment.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s democracy. You are the ones obstructing justice,” he wrote.

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting both,” the letter said. “You are not just after me, as president, you are after the entire Republican Party. History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade.”

“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power,” the president wrote.

Trump also blasted Pelosi for saying she was praying for him.

“You are offending Americans of faith when you say, ‘I pray for the president,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” he said. “It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

