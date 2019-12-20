Power-hungry Pelosi bragged in an Associated Press interview that Trump is “impeached forever” and saw the “power of the gavel.”

Pelosi admitted that her impeachment stunt was all about power, not the rule of law.

And Pelosi will feel the power of the people come 2020 because she will lose the majority and get thrown out of her position as Speaker of the House.

“Donald Trump thinks so,“ Pelosi told The Associated Press during an interview Thursday at her office in the Capitol. ”He just got impeached. He’ll be impeached forever. No matter what the Senate does. He’s impeached forever because he violated our Constitution,” she said. “If I did nothing else, he saw the power of the gavel there,” Pelosi told the AP. “And it wasn’t me, it was all of our members making their own decision.”

Democrats voted to impeach President Trump for ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of Congress’ on Wednesday night.

Not one Republican voted in favor of impeachment.

Pelosi gave a presser Wednesday night where she threatened to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

The articles are still in the House and there is a debate now whether Trump was actually impeached.

‘President Trump has not been impeached’ — That’s the view of Harvard legal scholar Noah Feldman, one of the Democrats’ top witnesses to appear before a House committee in favor of impeaching the president.

President Trump’s lawyers are reportedly exploring the legality of whether Trump was actually impeached after Speaker Pelosi refused to send the articles to the Senate.

