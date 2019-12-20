President Donald Trump on Friday ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as a “liar and fraud” in a fundraising email that seeks to bring in $4 million within 24 hours for his re-election campaign.

“The opposition is bipartisan,” Trump said in the email, sent by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and the Republican National Committee. “Nancy is a liar and a fraud.”

The email also included Wednesday’s vote on the two articles of impeachment, obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, cast by House members: “Radical Democrats: 229-2” and “Republicans: 0-195.”

It also quoted Pelosi from a March interview for The Washington Post Magazine as saying, “I’m not for impeachment without bipartisan support.”

“We just witnessed the most PARTISAN SCAM in American history,” Trump said, “and it resulted in the House officially IMPEACHING me.”

The president continued that “229 radical Democrats just voted to take away YOUR vote and undo the 2016 election.

“Three years of taxpayer-funded WITCH HUNTS all concluded the same thing: I DID NOTHING WRONG,” Trump said.

“This is an attack on democracy,” the president added. “An attack on freedom. An attack on everything we hold dear in this country.

“And,” Trump said, “it’s an attack on YOU.

“It’s US against THEM in this impeachment war,” the president declared. “And we need to strike first.”

To that end, President Trump said that he was “upping our goal to $4 MILLION in the next 24 HOURS” for his re-election bid.

“Only the power of the American people can defend me in this fight and end Democratic corruption once and for all.”

He said a group of donors had pledged to double-match any donations coming in the next 24 hours, but “I’m upping the stakes” to a triple-match.

“Please contribute ANY AMOUNT in the NEXT 24 HOURS to defend President Trump — and your gift will be TRIPLE-MATCHED,” he said.

“We need to show Nancy and her corrupt Democrat followers that REAL AMERICANS still stand with President Trump,” the president emphasized.

“The vote by Democrats was blatantly anti-American,” the email continued. “We can’t let this go on any longer.”