President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Sanders, Biden spar over Medicare for All MORE on Friday signed two spending packages totaling $1.4 trillion, averting a government shutdown at midnight.

The bills included all 12 annual appropriations bills for the 2020 fiscal year that started Oct. 1. They also included a slew of tax cuts, extending expiring and expired tax breaks and eliminating other taxes that amount to an additional $426 billion in lost revenue, bringing the total cost of the bill to more than $1.8 trillion.

The government spent the first quarter of the fiscal year operating on stopgap funding that was set to expire on Friday. Trump reportedly signed the bill while aboard Air Force One en route to Mar-a-Lago for the holidays.

Trump’s signature brings to a close a fraught year for spending. At the same time last year, his refusal to sign a stopgap measure over funding his proposed border wall led to a 35-day shutdown, the longest in the nation’s history.

The Democratic majority in the House, which was seated in the midst of the shutdown, left Trump with little to show for the shutdown by way of wall funding. After finally striking a deal to reopen the government in February, Trump proceeded to declare a state of emergency along the Southern border to allow him to reprogram other funds.

Not long after, Trump released his annual budget proposal that would have hyper-charged military spending while dramatically cutting domestic spending, slashing more than 20 percent of funds from the EPA, State Department, and Transportation Department, and abolishing funding for popular programs such as the National Endowment for the Arts, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Special Olympics.

Congress summarily dismissed the request and ultimately agreed to a deal that would increase spending on both defense and non-defense significantly for both 2020 and 2021. Congressional leaders would need two stopgap measures spanning nearly three months to work out spending allocations, find compromises on controversial issues such as the wall and agree on additional legislation to include in the package.

In the current spending package, one of the attached bills raises the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. Another expands the scope of and access to 401(k) retirement accounts.

Congress also agreed to scrap three taxes intended to pay for Obamacare. Eliminating those three taxes alone will add $373 billion to the deficit over a decade, the lion’s share of the bills’ lost revenue. Negotiators extended energy credits for biofuels and wind power, but not for solar or electric car manufacturers.

Trump, who vowed last March to never again sign a massive omnibus spending package, took umbrage in the fact that the spending was divided among two separate bills and played up Republican wins. “I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today. It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals “Cadillac Tax” on Health Plans, raises smoking age to 21! BIG!” he wrote Friday morning.

I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today. It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals “Cadillac Tax” on Health Plans, raises smoking age to 21! BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019 In the final deal, Congress again refused Trump’s $5 billion border wall request, instead leaving a flat $1.375 billion for physical barriers in circumscribed areas. Democrats and Republicans in Congress agreed to split their differences on equally controversial issues such as the number of immigration detention beds by leaving those static. They also deferred to courts on whether Trump’s use of emergency powers to reprogram billions in defense funds toward building the wall was legal. Thus far, the courts have ruled against Trump, but appeals are moving ahead. The bills did not refill $3.6 billion from military construction programs Trump transferred to the wall.