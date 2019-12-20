President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Sanders, Biden spar over Medicare for All MORE‘s insult of a prominent Democratic family in Michigan is earning criticism from Republicans just at the time the GOP is trying to project unity on impeachment.

Trump’s real-time response to Wednesday’s impeachment vote in the House was to throw bitter and personal insults at rivals during a raucous rally in Battle Creek, Mich.

But it was his remarks about the late Rep. John Dingell John DingellTrump goes after late Rep. John Dingell: ‘Maybe he’s looking up’ instead of down Annual ‘Dingell Jingle’ brings impeachment to the holidays Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellOvernight Energy: Greens sue over chemical safety rollback | EPA finalizes ethanol rule in face of opposition | House Dems detail environmental priorities for next year Democratic senators tweet photos of pile of House-passed bills ‘dead on Mitch McConnell’s desk’ CNN’s Bolduan fights tears, tells Debbie Dingell she’s ‘tired of getting emotional on air’ MORE, that were too much for a number of Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump ripped Debbie Dingell (D) for voting for impeachment, and suggested her late husband, a legendary figure in the state and in Washington, D.C., who was the longest serving member of Congress in history when he died in February, was “looking up” from hell.

The president’s remarks prompted a mix of groans and cheers from the crowd of supporters, and a quick backlash from prominent Republicans on a day when Trump and his allies expected to trumpet the party voting unanimously against two articles of impeachment.

On Thursday, GOP lawmakers were badgered with questions about the president’s attack on Dingell and whether he should apologize.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle seemed exasperated that the president had gone after two of the most well-liked members of the House in recent history in such personal terms. The timing was particularly problematic as Debbie Dingell noted it was her first holiday season since her husband’s death.

“He’s resting well in heaven. And, you know, it’s something I’m disappointed in, that type of commentary and, hopefully, the president and others will learn from it that this rhetoric has to come to an end,” Rep. Tom Reed Thomas (Tom) W. ReedTrump’s Dingell insults disrupt GOP unity amid impeachment House votes to temporarily repeal Trump SALT deduction cap Trump shocks, earns GOP rebukes with Dingell remarks MORE (R-N.Y.) said.

A pair of retiring Michigan Republicans piled on the president for the remarks. Rep. Paul Mitchell Paul MitchellTrump shocks, earns GOP rebukes with Dingell remarks The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Pelosi looks to play hardball on timing of impeachment trial Pelosi slams Trump’s attacks on Dingell: ‘Cruelty is not wit’ MORE calling them “dishonorable” and “unacceptable,” and Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonTrump shocks, earns GOP rebukes with Dingell remarks Pelosi slams Trump’s attacks on Dingell: ‘Cruelty is not wit’ GOP lawmaker: Trump attack on Dingell ‘unacceptable from anyone’ MORE called on Trump to apologize for insulting the late congressman, calling it “crass.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump —the third U.S. president in American history to be impeached and the first president to be impeached while embarking on a reelection campaign — is entering a new phase of his presidency more defiant than ever.

At Wednesday’s rally — his longest to date — he criticized Democrats in personal terms, lamenting the “witch hunt” against him and brandishing new insults. Trump mocked Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffImpeachment’s historic moment boils down to ‘rooting for laundry’ Impeachment just confirms Trump’s leadership Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE’s (D-Calif.) appearance and mused that Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerKlobuchar on impeachment: ‘This is a global Watergate’ Senate impeachment trials and fabulations Fill the New York federal district court vacancies MORE (D-N.Y.) used to “kiss my ass.”

Trump appears enraged and eager for an acquittal by the GOP-controlled Senate, blasting Democrats over their reluctance to turn over the articles and potentially delay the Senate trial on Thursday.

The barbs and tweets are on brand for Trump, whose presidency has broken the mold of those past, keeping an enormously divided Washington on its toes for three years while invigorating his loyal base of supporters.

But the bitter and personal tone of his response to impeachment, and the unprovoked attack on the widely respected Dingell in particular, could make it difficult for some Republicans to avoid criticizing the president at a time when the party is looking to project unity.

“It doesn’t help him and it’s something that even his supporters I think find unpleasant and unnecessary,” said Greg McNeilly, a GOP strategist in Michigan. “John Dingell is, like any other lifelong politician, somebody everybody knows and respected for their ability to work in government.”

“If I were advising the president I would tell him to apologize and move on, but that doesn’t seem to be his style,” McNeilly continued.

Those close to Trump argued the attention given to the comments was overblown, but some White House aides appeared uncomfortable defending the actual content of Trump’s remarks.

Both press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamCNN’s Bolduan fights tears, tells Debbie Dingell she’s ‘tired of getting emotional on air’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Pelosi looks to play hardball on timing of impeachment trial White House defends Trump’s Dingell comments: ‘The president is a counter-puncher’ MORE and deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley made a point to express their condolences to the Dingell family during separate television interviews, but both defended Trump’s right to vent amid a bruising stretch.

“I think that, as we all know, the president is a counter-puncher,” Grisham said on “Good Morning America.” “It was a very, very supportive and wild crowd, and he was just riffing on some of the things that had been happening the past few days.”

“No matter what the president says people are going to parse it apart, tear it apart and try to focus on the most negative aspects of it,” Gidley said on Fox News.

Trump, who seldom apologizes or expresses regret publicly, did not respond to shouted questions in the Oval Office about his comments a day earlier.

Debbie Dingell, in an emotional interview with CNN, noted that some of the president’s claims about granting funeral accommodations for her late husband weren’t even true. She went on to appeal for more civility in politics.

“My family’s still hurting… We’re a family grieving,” said Dingell, who by Thursday morning was fundraising off Trump’s remarks. “I think we should take a lesson from this and all respect each other.”

McNeilly doubted that the developments would hurt Trump in any significant way among voters in the state, calling talk that it could cost him Michigan “hyperbole.”

And Republican lawmakers have grown accustomed to responding to controversial comments from Trump. The Dingell remark carried echoes of the president’s attacks on the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Pelosi looks to play hardball on timing of impeachment trial Pelosi slams Trump’s attacks on Dingell: ‘Cruelty is not wit’ Meghan McCain blasts Trump for ‘bullying widows at a public rallies’ MORE (R-Ariz.), which also included complaints about a lack of gratitude over funeral services.

The president previously put his allies in a difficult position on impeachment by comparing the proceedings to a “lynching” and attacking the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Twitter during her public testimony.

Just last week, Trump caused more headaches by ridiculing Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist who won Time’s “Person of the Year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is likely to continue his criticism of House Democrats into the New Year as the focus shifts to the GOP-controlled Senate and an impending impeachment trial.

One former White House official downplayed the broader implications of the president’s controversial remarks and suggested the fact that cable news coverage had shifted so quickly from the impeachment vote to Trump’s comments about Dingell undercut the significance of Wednesday night’s events.

“I actually think one thing we’ve learned is stuff like that just doesn’t matter,” the official said of the Dingell controversy. “I’m not saying it’s the right thing, but let’s not sit here and pretend like him making fun of John Dingell is going to have any long-term effect on the election or any long-term effect on messaging.”