Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) is not impressed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to delay sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

During an interview on Friday, Gabbard — who voted “present” on impeachment, criticizing what she called the “partisan process” on display — said of Pelosi’s move, “You can’t…make up the rules as you go.”

What are the details?

Gabbard was asked about Speaker Pelosi’s tactic during a sit-down with Hill.TV on Thursday, and responded, “I was surprised to hear that. Look, I think that you can’t kind of just shift and change and make up the rules as you go along. If you’re going to pursue this process, you’ve got to let it play out the whole way through.”

The Democrat from Hawaii condemned “the hyper-partisan nature that we’ve seen throughout this whole thing,” adding, “This is not just on the part of the Democrats — you see on those who are defending Donald Trump, you see a blind loyalty to their party’s leader.”

[embedded content]

EXCLUSIVE – Tulsi Gabbard: Why I voted Present on impeachment



www.youtube.com



Anything else?

Gabbard has remained in the 2020 Democratic primary longer than other rivals despite her overt criticism of her own party even on the debate stage. However, the congresswoman did not qualify for Thursday’s presidential debate, and has taken blows from the left for her refusal to vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.