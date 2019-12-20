A video captured the moment a K-9 police dog leaped through a truck window of a suspect that police were apprehending in Corona, California.

The man was charged with stalking his ex-wife at her home and place of work in violation of a restraining order. Police say he also tried to hit her with his truck.

When police encountered the man, he refused to follow their commands and led them on a chase in his truck. They stopped him using a spike strip and a PIT maneuver.

The video picked up when police shot out his window with rubber pellets, and the K-9 dog leaped through to get at the suspect.

He can be seen biting the man, 31-year-old Julio Vasquez, and he responds by taking a swing at the dog.

The official account of the Corona Police Department said the dog was unharmed. His name is Duke.

“The suspect was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. The officers, nor K9 Duke were injured during the incident. K9 Duke is a Belgian Malinois and is about 5 ½ years old,” they tweeted.

Vasquez could also be charged for hitting Duke, who is a good boy.

Here's the video of Duke taking down the suspect:

