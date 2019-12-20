Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., famously boasted for years that he had secret evidence that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. He took closed-door testimony of impeachment witnesses and leaked portions favorable to his case to media.

And he issued subpoenas for phone records of, among others, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer.

Now he’s being sued for that.

Washington watchdog Judicial Watch said Friday it filed suit against Schiff and his House Intelligence Committee over the subpoenas.

TRENDING: Nadler’s credibility shattered by IG report

“The phone records led to the publication of the private phone records of Giuliani, Congressman Devon Nunes, journalist John Solomon, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow, attorney Victoria Toensing, and other American citizens,” the watchdog said.

The action came under the public’s common-law right of public access to examine government records after it received no response to a Dec. 6 records request, the watchdog explained.

It is seeking all subpoenas issued by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on or about Sept. 30, 2019, to any telecommunications provider including, but not limited to AT&T, Inc., for records of telephone calls of any individuals.

“Adam Schiff abused his power to secretly subpoena and then publish the private phone records, in potential violation of law, of innocent Americans. What else is Mr. Schiff hiding?” asked Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“Schiff and his committee ran roughshod over the rule of law in pursuit of the abusive impeachment of President Trump. This lawsuit serves as a reminder that Congressman Schiff and Congress are not above the law.”

Schiff is being sued in his capacity as chairman of the committee.

“The records are of critical public importance as the subpoenas were issued without any lawful basis and violated the rights of numerous private citizens,” Judicial Watch said.

“Disclosure of the requested records would serve the public interest by providing information about the unlawful issuance of the subpoenas.”