(RIGHT SCOOP) Ted Cruz recorded a video tonight explaining why the 1.4 trillion dollar spending bill is garbage, and he does it in style while smoking a cigar:

Cruz says the 2,313 page bill was dropped on the Senate the day before yesterday and he says there isn’t a person alive who’s read “this piece of garbage”.

He proceeds to explain what the bill does, like extending the EX-IM Bank, which he calls the “greatest corporate boondoggle”. Cruz says it also funds government research on gun control, continues renewable tax breaks and, among other things he cites, it fails to defund Planned Parenthood.

Read the full story ›